Look Back at The Storied History of ‘The Egg’ in Albany, New York

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...an egg?

One of the more iconic and unique structures that you'll find in the Capital Region, and the state of New York, "The Egg" is a performance venue located in downtown Albany, New York. The venue is overseen by the Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Performing Arts Center Corporation, which was created in 1979 in order to manage the performance schedule and profits of the iconic location.

History and Construction of The Egg in Albany

According to the official website of The Egg, construction on the venue was started in 1966, and was not completed until 1978. The venue's cylindrical base is rooted six stories deep into the ground, giving it the ability to balance the heavy "egg" structure atop it.

Within the egg structure itself, there are two separate venues: the Lewis A. Swyer Theatre and the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre. The first of which seats 450 spectators, while the latter seats 982. With its larger capacity, the Hart Theatre is typically used for larger bands and musicians, as well as comedians, who are expected to draw bigger Capital Region crowds.

Who Has Performed at The Egg in Albany?

One of the more notable residencies belongs to The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company, which is approaching its 30th anniversary of performing regularly at The Egg.

The venue has been the backdrop for music videos in the past, and has also been the inspiration behind albums, as well. Phish member Mike Gordon released a live album named after The Egg, which was recorded and released back in 2011.

From a music standpoint, The Egg has attracted a number of unique bands and singers, including Kris Kristofferson, The Barenaked Ladies, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Tragically Hip and much more. The venue also attracts famous comedians, including Whitney Cummings, Louis C.K., Nate Bargatze and many more.

The unique and majestic nature of the structure will continue to serve as a jewel of the Albany skyline, and will continue to be a premier destination for a wide variety of entertainers, as it has for nearly 50 years.

