Utica Man Arrested, Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine

A Utica man is under arrest following an investigation into the sale of drugs in the city.

The Utica Police Department says that they were investigating the sale and distribution of drugs from a residence located at 24 Jason Street, a location recently highlighted as a source of continuing investigation for police.

24 Jason Street Utica, New York via Google Maps

The investigation led the UPD's Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the Patrol Division and the Crime Prevention Unit, to arrest 43-year-old Ronnie Robinson.

Ronnie Robinson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022)

In a written release on February 10, 2022, police allege that during the arrest the investigator seized more than thirty (30) grams of "crack cocaine and a quantity of cash."

No injuries were reported during the arrest. At this time it is not known if others are also under investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of drugs at the same location. No additional information has been provided pending further investigation by police.

Robinson was charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

