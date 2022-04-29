This Abandoned Power Plant Is Now Off Limits in Amsterdam! Want to See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Decay, rot and possible toxins have made the old Mohasco Power House dangerous to anyone that enters. Just over one year ago, the city of Amsterdam secured the structure so that they could complete the 4-mile loop. Today no one is allowed inside the Power House anymore.
Scroll through the pictures below to see what the Mohasco Power House looked like shortly before becoming off limits and you will see what made it so dangerous. Massive pieces of machinery, iron spiral staircases and pipes that lead to nowhere.
