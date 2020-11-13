Whitesboro residents impacted by last Halloween's massive flooding have until the close of business today to apply for a federal buyout of their home.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente took to Facebook Friday reminding eligible residents that applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Services buyout will not be accepted after today, November 13. Picente also said, ''this is the only time this federal buyout will be offered, and without enough applications, this funding is in jeopardy.''

Those interested in applying for the federal buyout should visit here for more information on how to apply.

The Halloween 2019 storm and flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage to several homes and businesses across the Mohawk Valley. In Whitesboro, Mayor Robert Freidlander said more than 150 homes were damaged by the flooding with 16 of those deemed un-livable.

