Travel Advisory Issued for Downtown Utica on Monday

In addition to all of the steel structures being erected across the Mohawk Valley, the New York State Department of Transportation is underway on several infrastructure projects.

Due to the extensive work they're doing to the roads downtown, the NYSDOT has issued a travel advisory for those who need to/intend to travel downtown Monday.

According to NYSDOT Public Information Officer James Piccola, starting at 6:30 a.m. the Broad Street and John Street on-ramp to North Genesee Street will be closed to traffic due to a paving operation there.

Piccola says the ramp will reopen at approximately noon. Piccola also says signed detours will be in place to advise drivers of the closure and traffic will be directed appropriately. Officials are reminding motorists to use extreme caution and pay attention while in work zones. Piccola says fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

To keep up with all the information that the NYSDOT has to provide you can check our website or call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.