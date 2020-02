State Police in Wilton say a traffic stop on Route 87 in the Town of Wilton in Saratoga County led to the seizure of 104 grams of Fentanyl and about 1,500 bags of Heroin.

Police say the quantity of Fentanyl is the equivalent of 52,000 doses.

Troopers says the drugs were found in a locked safe located inside the vehicle.

61-year old Sue Hutting and 35-year old Brittany Grover, both from Vermont, are facing numerous drug charges.

NYS Police