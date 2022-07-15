Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip

A fatal accident remains under investigation the New York State Police.

Troopers responded to the Southern State Parkway at approximately 1:14am on Monday, July 11, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident.

The incident took place on the eastbound lane of the highway close to Exit 40 in Islip, New York.

By the time police got the scene they say they saw a Land Rover leaning against a tree on the southside shoulder of the road. The vehicle was, according to a written release from the NYSP, “fully engulfed in flames.”

The North Babylon Fire Department and North Babylon Emergency Medical Services assisted State Police at the scene.

The NYSP says that the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver “was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, went off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.”

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Travis T. Williams of Central Islip, died at the scene. The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Shenella Braithwaite, also from Central Islip, was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died.

At this time no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Witnesses, those with dashcam footage who was in the area at the time, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call police.

Even though no crime is alleged in this case, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Most Expensive Majestic Estate on Market in Lake Placid for $31 Million The most expensive majestic estate is on the market in Lake Placid for $31 million. It sits on 46 acres and has 5 buildings, a treehouse, underground tunnels, a shooting range, and an air stream 'she shed.'

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill