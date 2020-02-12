Trump Tweets for Tenney: ‘Complete and Total Endorsement’

Claudia Tenney has the 'complete and total endorsement' of President Donald Trump.

The Prez tweeted his stamp of approval for the New Hartford Republican on Wednesday evening:

The one-term NY-22 House Representative is mounting a challenge against Democrat Anthony Brindisi of Utica, who defeated her for the post last election. Of course, Tenney also had Trump's support then - he came to downtown Utica to stump for her last time around, as did members of the Trump family.

screenshot of Claudia Tenney shaking hands with President Trump at 2020 State of the Union Speech (listener sumbitted photo pf tv screen grab)

But in order to set up the Tenney vs. Brindisi re-match, she first has to get through a June GOP primary against two opponents (down from three): George Phillips of Endwell and Franklin Sager of Port Crane. While she already had picked up a few county endrosements and that of few sitting members of congress - Elise Stefanik, Steve Scalise and House Minortiy Leader Mike McCarthy - on Wednesday she got what most Republicans consider to be the Gold Standard of affirmation, a 'go-get-em' from Trump.

WIBX 950's First News with Keeler in the Morning has recently spoken with Tenney, Phillips and Sager - along with Congressman Brindisi on the campaigns and the happendings in Washington:

