Two Utica Men Arrested Following Separate Drug Raids

Utica Police Department

The Utica Police Department has arrested two Utica men following two separate drug raids.

The first arrest occurred as a result of an investigation into the possession and sale of illegal narcotics. During a traffic stop 45-year-old Dwayne Morse was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He is facing several felony drug charges including Criminal Sale and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The second arrested followed the execution of a search warrant on Eagle Street. As a result of that raid, police arrested 46-year-old John Whitehurst after he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He's also facing several felony drug charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Whitehurst is also facing a misdemeanor charge of Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

