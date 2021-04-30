Underage Drinking Initiative Conducted In Oneida County
State Police conducted an Underage Drinking initiative in Oneida County last Friday at locations in Rome, Marcy, Floyd, Whitestown, Westmoreland and Kirkland.
Police say a total of 19 retail establishments were checked and all were in compliance.
- Sunoco Gas Station 7559 ST-291 Holland Patent, NY 13354
- Clifford Fuel Citgo 8528 ST-365 Stittville, NY 13469
- Cliff’s Local Market 8428 ST-69 Oriskany, NY 13424
- Sunoco Gas Station 6787 martin Street Rome, NY 13440
- Stewart’s Shops 5319 ST-233 Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Circle K 7296 W. Main Street Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Cliff’s Local Market 7481 ST-5 Clinton, 13323
- Byrne Dairy 7767 ST-5 Clinton, NY 13323
- FasTrac 600 Erie Blvd Rome, NY 13440
- Stewart’s Shops 506 Erie Blvd W. Rome, NY 13440
- Bostwick Liquors 137 W. Dominick Street Rome, NY 13440
- Quick and Easy Shop 300 E. Bloomfield St. Rome, NY 13440
- FasTrac 1614 Black River Boulevard Rome, NY 13440
- Speedway 1910 Black River Blvd Rome, NY 13440
- Turin Road Mart Sunoco Gas Station 8199 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440
- Circle K 8709 ST-26 Rome, NY 13440
- Stewarts Shop 9128 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440
- Country Farms 916 Floyd Ave Rome, NY 13440
- Sunoco Gas Station 1400 E. Dominick St. Rome, NY 13440
State Police are commending the businesses for their compliance and their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.