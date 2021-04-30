Underage Drinking Initiative Conducted In Oneida County

State Police conducted an Underage Drinking initiative in Oneida County last Friday at locations in Rome, Marcy, Floyd, Whitestown, Westmoreland and Kirkland.

Police say a total of 19 retail establishments were checked and all were in compliance.

Sunoco Gas Station 7559 ST-291 Holland Patent, NY 13354

7559 ST-291 Holland Patent, NY 13354 Clifford Fuel Citgo 8528 ST-365 Stittville, NY 13469

8528 ST-365 Stittville, NY 13469 Cliff’s Local Market 8428 ST-69 Oriskany, NY 13424

8428 ST-69 Oriskany, NY 13424 Sunoco Gas Station 6787 martin Street Rome, NY 13440

6787 martin Street Rome, NY 13440 Stewart’s Shops 5319 ST-233 Westmoreland, NY 13490

5319 ST-233 Westmoreland, NY 13490 Circle K 7296 W. Main Street Westmoreland, NY 13490

7296 W. Main Street Westmoreland, NY 13490 Cliff’s Local Market 7481 ST-5 Clinton, 13323

7481 ST-5 Clinton, 13323 Byrne Dairy 7767 ST-5 Clinton, NY 13323

7767 ST-5 Clinton, NY 13323 FasTrac 600 Erie Blvd Rome, NY 13440

600 Erie Blvd Rome, NY 13440 Stewart’s Shops 506 Erie Blvd W. Rome, NY 13440

506 Erie Blvd W. Rome, NY 13440 Bostwick Liquors 137 W. Dominick Street Rome, NY 13440

137 W. Dominick Street Rome, NY 13440 Quick and Easy Shop 300 E. Bloomfield St. Rome, NY 13440

300 E. Bloomfield St. Rome, NY 13440 FasTrac 1614 Black River Boulevard Rome, NY 13440

1614 Black River Boulevard Rome, NY 13440 Speedway 1910 Black River Blvd Rome, NY 13440

1910 Black River Blvd Rome, NY 13440 Turin Road Mart Sunoco Gas Station 8199 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440

8199 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440 Circle K 8709 ST-26 Rome, NY 13440

8709 ST-26 Rome, NY 13440 Stewarts Shop 9128 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440

9128 Turin Road Rome, NY 13440 Country Farms 916 Floyd Ave Rome, NY 13440

916 Floyd Ave Rome, NY 13440 Sunoco Gas Station 1400 E. Dominick St. Rome, NY 13440

State Police are commending the businesses for their compliance and their support in helping to prevent underage drinking.