Unknown Medical Condition Causes Weekend Augusta Crash

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is blaming an unknown medical condition for a weekend crash in the Town of Augusta.

Officials say, around noon on Sunday 32-year-old Matthew Weeks of Oriskany Falls was traveling north on Route 26 when his vehicle left the roadway.

Weeks' vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck three trees before coming to rest in a small stream, according to deputies.

Weeks complained of lower back pain and an investigation revealed he suffered some sort of medical condition that caused him to lose consciousness prior to the crash. As a result, Oneida County officials say that Weeks was transported to St. Elizabeth's to be treated for those injuries.