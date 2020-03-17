Utica Boilermaker Road Race Still Plans To Run

Officials with the Utica Boilermaker have released a statement regarding the status of the World's Best 15K Road Race.

Despite an unprecedented number of events being cancelled, for now the race will still be run. The safety of their runners, spectators, staff, volunteers and community is their first priority.

Officials want to assure the public that they are closely monitoring the developing situation with COVID-19. They say they will continue to do so and want to ensure Boilermaker Nation the experience they've come to love.

Any decisions made will not be without the guidance and coordination with local, state and federal officials. The running of the Boilermaker Road Race is scheduled for Sunday, July 12th, 2020.