Utica Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Utica held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning at the 9/11 Memorial on the Parkway.

Mayor Robert Palmieri placed a wreath at the 9/11 monument, while families of local 9/11 victims laid roses at the memorial in memory of their loved ones.

Guests included Senator Joseph Griffo, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Sheriff Rob Maciol.

Meanwhile, the Genesis Group held its 18th annual Prayer Breakfast at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro this morning.