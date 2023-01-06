Utica Police say an 88-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Erie Street this week.

Francis Piejko of Utica has been identified as the victim. Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on the 1100 block of Erie Street.

(A previous version of this article listed Eagle Street as the scene of the accident)

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police are withholding the driver's identity at this time. The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigation Division are investigating, but officials at this time no charges have been filed against the driver.

Police also asked followers on Facebook to "keep Mr Piejko's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

