Utica Man Arrested For Inappropriate Internet Contact

artisteer, Getty Images
Oneida County CAC

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate internet contact with an underage girl.

The investigation began in January after a father in Canada learned that his 10-year old stepdaughter had been receiving inappropriate messages from a man who lived in Utica and contacted the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

An investigator with the CAC was able to assume the girl’s online identity and was able to continue the conversations with 56-year old Richard Kokoszki.

Officials say the conversations turned sexual in nature over several weeks.

Kokoszki was arrested and charged with attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor, a felony.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf the child.

Due to New York bail reform laws, Kokoszki was released on his own recognizance.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: oneida county child advocacy center, richard kokoszki
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top