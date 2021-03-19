Oneida County CAC

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate internet contact with an underage girl.

The investigation began in January after a father in Canada learned that his 10-year old stepdaughter had been receiving inappropriate messages from a man who lived in Utica and contacted the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

An investigator with the CAC was able to assume the girl’s online identity and was able to continue the conversations with 56-year old Richard Kokoszki.

Officials say the conversations turned sexual in nature over several weeks.

Kokoszki was arrested and charged with attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor, a felony.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf the child.

Due to New York bail reform laws, Kokoszki was released on his own recognizance.