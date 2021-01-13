Utica Man Arrested For Rape

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 34-year old Ferris Bell had sexual contact with a 15-year old girl in the City of Utica.

Bell is charged with rape.

Bell was taken to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility where he was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the facility in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and services have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.

.