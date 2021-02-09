Utica Man Charged With Sexual Abuse

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 13-year old girl in the City of Utica in October of 2019.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 52-year old Ricky Thompson.is accused of subjecting the girl to sexual contact and threatening to harm her if she told anyone.

He’s been charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thompson is also being held at the Oneida County Jail without bail on a Parole violation.

An Order of Protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and services have been offered to the victim through the Child Advocacy Center.