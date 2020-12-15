Utica Man Arrested On Rape Charge

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

An investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center began in early November when Utica Police responded to a sexual abuse complaint.

Officials say the 19-year old, whose name has not been released, had sexual contact with a 15-year old girl who was unconcious at the time of the incident.

The man is charged with rape.

His name is not being released due to his status as a potential youthful offender.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and services have been offered through the CAC.