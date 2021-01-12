Utica Man Charged With Unlawful Imprisonment

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 14-year old girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 34-year David Searcy is accused of locking the girl in a room and instructing the teen to take and send him sexually explicit photos of herself to gain her freedom.

Searcy is charged with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Utica City Court on the charges and released on his own recognizance.

An Order of Protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and services have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.