Utica Police Arrest Two Following Road Rage Incident Involving Shots Fired
Two individuals have been arrested following an alleged road rage incident in the City of Utica.
Police say officers were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street Friday after reports of 'shots fired,' According to police, when officers arrived they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and learned a victim's car had been struck by gunfire in that area.
Following an interview with one of the parties involved, police say they learned an argument had occurred between the victim in his vehicle and the occupants of another vehicle. Police say during the course of the argument, both parties pulled their vehicles to the side of the road and a male occupant in the other vehicle began firing several rounds. That is when the victim drove away and called police.
After a description of the vehicle was given to police, officials say members of the Special Investigations Unit and Crime Prevention Unit teamed up with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office to locate the suspect vehicle. Police say eventually a traffic stop was initiated on that vehicle and two individuals were found inside. One passenger was a male and one was a female. Police say they had just cause to search the vehicle, based on the information they had regarding the 'shots fired' incident.
Police say a result of the search a loaded 9mm handgun was found in a bag on the floor on the passenger side of the vehicle. Police say both individuals were arrested and transported to the Utica Police station. Both 24-year-old Rashad Taylor of Utica and 26-year-old Rebekah Wilsey of Utica have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.