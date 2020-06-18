Utica Police Investigating City’s Latest Homicide On Brinckerhoff

The violence continues in Utica as police began a homicide investigation late Wednesday night.

Police say units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and an individual struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival the male victim was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where all life saving measures were undertaken. Eventually the man tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 25-year old Jamaal Jackson of Utica.

As of Thursday, just after midnight, police were still processing the scene on Brinckerhoff Avenue and were still conducting the investigation into the early morning hours. The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact the UPD Major Crimes Division or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. They are an organization dedicated to assisting law enforcement in solving crimes.

By submitting an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers you may be eligible for a cash reward if information you provide to the organization leads to the prosecution of a suspect for any crime. There are several ways to do it. You can submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).