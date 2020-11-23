UPDATED 11/23 4:30 p.m.-

Utica Police have released the name of the victim of Sunday’s homicide.

He’s identified as 19-year old Eugene Aviles of Utica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utica Police at (315) 223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

Utica Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide and a separate shooting on Sherman Place.

Officials say units were dispatched to the 1600 block of Genesee Street Sunday night just after 5 to respond to a motor vehicle accident. Police say additional calls were received regarding shots fired in the immediate area, on the 100 block of Grant Street.

Police say responding officers quickly realized the disabled vehicle had been involved in the shooting and located a man suffering gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The individual was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where life-saving measures were attempted, but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is officially being investigated as a homicide and more information will be released as it becomes available. If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit.

In addition to the homicide investigation, Utica Police are also investigating a shooting that happened on the 900 block of Sherman Place. Authorities say the first arriving officers located a man on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and stomach. There were inconsistent stories given surrounding the events of the incident, according to police. The man was rushed to a local hospital and underwent immediate surgery. Police say he is expected to survive.

If you have any information that may be helpful to police, you can give an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Information provided to Crime Stoppers could allow you to receive a cash reward. You can contact them at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.