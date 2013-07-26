Utica Rome Area Rated Fourth Most Popular…For Heart Attacks

According to the latest Gallup-Healthways survey the Utica Rome area ranks fourth most popular metropolis in the country...for heart attacks.

A combined low median household income and rate of exercise by residents is said to contribute to the findings.

Here is a snapshot of the Gallup report featuring an explanation of the area's ranking:

Gallup-Healthways Well-Being index, www.well-beingindex.com/ Gallup-Healthways Well-Being index, www.well-beingindex.com/ loading...