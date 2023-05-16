Utica School Board Election Results – 2 Winners Awarded Seats

The Utica School District vote results are in, and the district's budget has passed 1749 to 876. Two board members were also elected to the Board of Education. Current Board President Joseph Hobika won reelection, and challenger Jason Cooper won the other open seat, both in a landslide victory
The Results
Hobika - 2041
Cooper. - 1908
Arcuri - 454
Martoccia - 416
Greco - 395
Ra Si Mar - 211
The election was riddled with controversy as Superintendent Brice Karam is currently under investigation and on paid administrative leave. Hobika, the current Board President, and newcomer Jason Cooper had form an alliance as both were supporting cleaning up the district and investigating Karam. At least two of the other candidates were supporting Karam and running directly against Hobika.
