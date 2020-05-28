Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, May 28th, 2020

Thursday, May 28th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Utica Food Pantry is providing an emergency drive-thru food distribution providing produce, dairy products and canned goods. Utica Councilman Joseph Betrus joins us this morning to share the details.

7 AM Hour

- One business that is back up and running is New York Sash. They're showroom is still closed, but Scot Hayes joins us to talk about virtual appointments and estimates. Installers are back at it as well.

- What can we expect from schools in September or graduations for seniors this year? We find out a little bit more about Utica Schools from School Board member Joe Hobika.

8 AM Hour

- Rick Lewis and the Rome Capitol Arts Complex has an upcoming event where they're giving away free popcorn. We also bring Naegele into the conversation with a Craft Beer of the Week.

- Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is making another run at it and she joins us this morning. Yesterday, she achieved 'Young Gun' status in the Republican party.

- As he does every day Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS calls in this morning to offer his medical knowledge and answer any and all COVID-19 questions.

