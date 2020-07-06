Utica Teen Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Girls

A 19-year old Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with two children.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center received a report in May that a then-18 year old had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year old girl.

An investigation revealed that the teen engaged in a sexual act with the 14-year old in December of last year in Yorkville and also had sexual contact with a 12-year old girl in February when he was 17.

The unidentified man is charged with criminal sexual act and sexual abuse.

An order of protection has been requested on behalf of both girls, who have been offered services through the CAC.