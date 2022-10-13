Where To Find Ten Thousand Records, CDs, DVDs In Upstate New York

Do you love collecting records? Want to stock up on CDs and DVDs? You're in luck in Utica New York.

Coming up on Sunday October 16th it's the annual Utica New York LP Vinyl Records and CDs Fair. It'll be held at the Deerfield Fire Hall, located at 5476 Trenton Road, between 10AM – 4PM. According to the events Facebook page, admission is free. However, early admission between 8AM - 10AM is $5.

Tens of thousands of cool LPs, CDs, DVDs, 45s, 12″s, ephemera. Dealers from all around the NorthEast USA, and beyond.

The festival will feature all genres of music- Punk, Rock, Jazz, Dance, Psych, Country, New Wave, Ethnic, Reggae, World, Classical, Spoken, and more. You'll be able to buy, sell, and trade all sorts of vinyl LP records, CDs, DVDs, memorabilia, and more.

This is an indoor event. Please consider wearing your mask. Yes, even if you are vaccinated."

You can read more online about the event here.

Did You Know Vinyl Is Booming?

If you were to go back in time about fifteen years ago, vinyl records were all but obsolete. Thanks to the pandemic, sales have skyrocketed, people have started collecting and playing records once again.

According to NBC news, vinyl has seen a resurgence in the music industry. Current vinyl album sales are up 27.4% compared to 2021 even.

With the return of popular demand of vinyl records, companies have started to repress their catalogs, including records like Nirvana's iconic "Nevermind" and The Beatles' "Abbey Road." Harry Styles broke the modern-age record of vinyl album sales in a single week with the release of his third album, "Harry’s House". It garnered 182,000 vinyl sales."

Record sales increased 361% since the start of the pandemic in 2019. You can read more on this study online here.

