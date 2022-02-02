Wait… There’s More? Here Are The 19 Other Utica’s Not From New York

Don't let this confuse you. There can really only be one true Utica, New York. But that's not to say there aren't other Utica's sprinkled across the United States.

In total, there are 20 other places in the country named Utica. They all range in size as well. Some are large cities like ours, while others have more cows than people. A majority of the Utica's are located on the eastern side of the U.S. This could be because the name carried state-to-state as people traveled west. Or just because people happened to like the name. Seems legit!

If you're curious as to how our Utica got its name and where it originates, the answer might surprise you. Fort Schuyler, which was later changed to Old Fort Schuyler when Fort Stanwix was built, was a popular spot for travelers to stop when traveling west in the 1770's. Though the fort was abandoned before the Revolutionary War, the manor was sold to a group in 1792 that included General Philip Schuyler and General John Bradstreet.

Where the name Utica comes in... it was actually randomly chosen. Many assumed it's a reference to an ancient city in Roman North Africa. But back in 1798, New Yorkers simply drew the name from a hat. Which is probably the most "Utica" thing to ever happen to Utica.

So in the end, our Utica is by far the biggest across the United States. The closest comparison would be Michigan. But don't take my word for it. See the list for yourself! Take a virtual tour of every Utica you can find across the country.

