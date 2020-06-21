Video: See How One Guy Brought Home a Couch with His Compact Car

Communities around the region are holding curbside trash pickup for residents, allowing them to clean out the attics, basements, sheds and garages every spring. Often times, one person's junk is another person's treasure which means many times, the "trash" is picked up by "pickers" before the trash collectors actually arrive.

Recently, in the Town of New Hartford, a person in a compact car was seemingly driving through a neighborhood with a scheduled trash pickup when they discovered a beautiful couch. It was there at the curb waiting for a pickup. And wouldn't it be awesome if the couch made it into someone else's home to be used and cherished instead of being sent to the landfill? Clearly, the driver made the decision that this couch needed to be in his home and now the conundrum was obvious: how can one get the couch home with a car that is way too small for transport? The decision by this driver, a.k.a. "picker," was actually brilliant. It's proof that if you want something badly enough, you'll find a way to get it home!

Watch the video below and see how this person solved a very difficult transportation problem.