Volunteers Take Part In 9/11 National Day Of Service

Volunteers from the Parkway Center and the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area took part in a 9/11 National Day of Service event at the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica today.

The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was enacted into Federal Law in 2009. It's not only a day of remembrance, but it is also a day of service.

Rebecca Passmore of New Hartford was one of the many volunteers.

Passmore says everyone know somebody impacted by the events that happened on September 11th. She says veterans are the core of our country and the community, so being able to be at the Veteran's Outreach Center on a day like today is really special to all the volunteers.

Volunteers helped stock the Veteran's Outreach Center food pantry.

The food was collected throughout the month of August at various Fill-the-Bus events.