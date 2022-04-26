Get ‘Fancy Like’ With Walker Hayes When His Next Tour Stops In New York

If you're gonna miss this country star when he comes through New York this summer, he just announced a bigger tour planned for the fall.

Walker Hayes is hitting the road for the first-ever headlining arena tour of his music career. The 'Glad You're Here Tour' will hit 15 different cities, kicking off on September 29th in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. An up-and-coming group, Parmalee will be joining him for all 15 shows.

Hayes is extremely excited and grateful to now be performing in arenas.

It's mind blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing, and how the music continues to connect with my audience.

Coming To New York

His second stop on his 'Glad You're Here Tour' will actually be in Binghamton, NY. He'll be performing at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on September 30th. All pre-sale tickets go on sale April 26th at 10AM. Everything else will be available Friday, April 29th at 10AM.

If you want to see him before September comes around, you do have several options. He's also coming to New York as part of his Fancy Like Tour. He'll be coming to both the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley and the Franklin County Fair in Malone. The times are as follows...

August 3rd @ 6:30pm - Cattaraugus County Fair - Little Valley, NY

August 13th @ 6:00pm - Franklin County Fair - Malone, NY

You can get your tickets by visiting their websites.

