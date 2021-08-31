If you’re looking for a job in law enforcement, State Police are hiring.

Applications are now open for the next New York State Trooper Entrance Exam.

The exam will administered from January through April of 2022.

For the first time in State Police history, the exam will be given online at 54 authorized testing centers in New York State as part of an effort to make it more accessible to the general public.

State Police have also launched a reimagined recruitment outreach program designed to increase the number of minorities and women serving in the ranks.

"The New York State Police's proud tradition of public service dates back more than a century, and we're opening applications to become part of one of the elite law enforcement agencies in the nation," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "It's critically important that our troopers reflect who we are as a state, and that's why we're reaching out to all communities to find the future leaders of the State Police. We encourage anyone looking to make a difference to consider a career as a New York State Trooper."

Exam Qualifications:

US Citizen

20-29 years of age ( The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years)

High school diploma or equivalent

Salary & Benefits:

Starting salary: $58,443

After one year: $82,677

Full benefits & retirement

Candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

