Warmup Weather and Sunshine In the Forecast for Mother’s Day

Spring is about to get a whole lot warmer going forward this week, at least through Mother's Day weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for a warming trend Wednesday through the weekend, which might work out perfectly for Mother's Day celebrations.

WUTR meteorologist Craig Flint is calling for bring sunshine on Wednesday with a high near 70. Thursday will be warmer with a high near 75, and even warmer on Friday with plenty of sunshine and a high near 80.

The Mother's Day weekend forecast is currently calling for somewhat cooler temperatures with Saturday highs around 75 and Sunday's highs near 65. Sun and clouds are sin the forecast all weekend.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be somewhat pleasant with sun and clouds and highs ranging from 67 top 73.

