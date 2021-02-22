Whitesboro Man Killed Following Weekend Crash In Verona

(Verona, NY) — A Whitesboro man has died following a weekend crash in the Town of Verona.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of State Route 365 and Blackmans Corners Road Saturday afternoon just before 1p.m.

Officials say 95-year-old Alden Vierow was operating a blue Hyundai Sonata and was stopped at a stop sign. Deputies say a preliminary investigation revealed Vierow entered the roadway due to failure to yield and driver inattention. Vierow then struck a vehicle being driven by 71-year-old Gregory Regulbuto, forcing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in a snow bank, according to officials.

Maciol says following the accident, Vierow was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for what were minor injuries initially. During the transit, Vierow's injuries worsened and Sheriff Maciol announced the following morning that Alden Vierow passed away at St. Elizabeth's. Officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

The driver of the vehicle Vierow struck, Gregory Regulbuto, was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital for minor complaints of injuries. Regulbuto's passenger, 71-year-old Lynda Kuhry of Syracuse, was also transported to Rome Memorial Hospital for an ankle injury. Another passenger in the back seat of Regulbuto's vehicle was also transported to Rome Memorial for minor pain.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol wants to thank the Verona Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance, New York State Police, Rocker’s Automotive Heavy Towing, and Steven’s Towing for assisting law enforcement at the scene. Prior to his passing, Vierow was given a ticket for failure to yield the right of way and the crash in still being investigated.