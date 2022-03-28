New York State Police are still looking to an accident on Route 365 in the Town of Trenton that has claimed the life of a Whitesboro woman.

Troopers say 29-year-old Shyneisia Johnson was killed in the accident, and another man was hospitalized.

Police say based on their preliminary investigation, Johnson was traveling on Prospect Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday and failed to stop at a stop sign, and also did not yield to traffic. Donald Robinson, 49, of Sherrill was driving westbound on Route 365 and collided with the drivers side of Johnson's vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was another fatal traffic accident on Sunday that State Police in Upstate New York are still investigating Monday.

An 18-year-old from the Capital Region was killed in an accident on I-87, the Northway early Sunday morning.

Troopers have said Megi Hamza of Guilderland was headed northbound on at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning when vehicle became disabled. The vehicle became stopped in the center lane of traffic.

According to State Police, a tractor trailer driver activated his hazard lights and pulled alongside Hamza's vehicle. Troopers say that's when a motorist behind the tractor trailer changed lane but not see notice the disabled vehicle and slammed into it.

Hamza later died at the hospital from her injuries, police said, adding that the driver of the second vehicle had to be taken to the hospital, but that injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

CNY Veteran Battling Stage Four Cancer Gets Recognized During Yankees Spring Training Joe Maneen is Central New York Veteran fighting an aggressive form of Stage 4 cancer. Take a walk through Joe's day as he gets honored by the New York Yankees down in Tampa during Spring Training.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.

Take A Tour Of The Enchanted Berkshires Airbnb Tower House Getaway There is no shortage of unique Airbnb rentals that would make for a special weekend getaway here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas and the "Enchanted Tiny Tower" House on Airbnb fills the bill. Nestled on the 4 acre Santarella Estate in Lee, Massachusetts in the Berkshires, you can live the gnome life in this adorable tower house among the trees, a babbling brooks and so much more. From the charming exterior to the canopied bed to the outdoor firepit and lilly pond, this tiny tower getaway that sleeps two has 'enchanted' written all over it. This one will set you back $298 per night, but based on the 4.94/5 star rating, it will be money well spent! Check out the photos below: