Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The main water line for the village of Ilion is completed and residents are well on there way to a more permanent clean water solution. We speak with village board member Chuck Lester on the progress.

7 AM Hour

- There is still a Presidential election happening in November, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We get an analysis from John Zogby this morning on how the two campaigns are doing.

8 AM Hour

- Steve Smith is one of the co-owners of "Spirits on Bourbon." They were featured in the hit TV series, "Bar Rescue." He calls in this morning to talk about their soft opening on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

- Bailout applications for farmers will be available starting today and Jon Decker of FNR is on this morning to explain.

- We are once again beginning another week in this COVID-19 pandemic. We are once again joined by Dr. Kent Hall who is not sick of us yet. He is the Chief Physician Executive at MVHS.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------