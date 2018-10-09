Woman And Four Children Sent To Hospital Following One-Car Crash

A woman and four children are recovering following a scary accident in the Town of Boonville.

State Police say 34-year-old Marissa Loomis of Lee Center was traveling east on Egypt Road when she allegedly approached a curve too fast.

As a result the vehicle traveled off the roadway, went airborne and struck a tree.

Loomis and four children ranging in age from 4 to 14 years old were transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.