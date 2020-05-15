Boonville Man Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charge

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A Boonville man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year old girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 33-year old Michael Winters had sexual contact with the girl over the past winter in the Village of Boonville.

Winters is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim and services have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.