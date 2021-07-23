BREAKING: Buffalo Sabres Pull Off Major Trade With Rasmus Ristolainen

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft is at 8 pm tonight and there has been trade-talk surrounding the Buffalo Sabres and General Manager Kevyn Adams for what seems like weeks now.

The first major piece of the Sabres 2021 roster change came on Friday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to both Kevin Weekes of The NHL Network and ESPN, as well as David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Sabres will receive the 14th-overall pick in tonight's NHL Entry Draft, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, and defenseman Robert Hagg from the Flyers, in exchange for Ristolainen.

The Sabres just confirmed it as well.

Hagg was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, which is ironically, the same draft class as Ristolainen. Hagg has played four NHL seasons and is considered a solid defensive-minded defenseman who can now fill a hole left by Ristolainen and Borgen.

Now, Adams and the Sabres own the 1st and 14th picks in the first round of tonight's draft and we will see where this goes in terms of a potential Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart trade.

Chances are, the Sabres are far from done today in the trade market. This is one incredible trade for Adams and the Sabres and it shows that the Buffalo native and former NHL forward knows how to work a draft day.

