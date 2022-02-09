UPDATE: 02/10/2022 0424 Buffalo Police say the student was stabbed, not shot. The security officer was shot.

Original Story:

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as soon as it is available. This post is being continually updated.

At least two people were injured in a shooting that took place this afternoon at a high school in Buffalo, New York.

The Buffalo Police Department says that two people were shot at approximately 3:25pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. One was a student who is being treated at a local hospital. The condition of the student is not known at this time. The other individual was shot in the leg. Police have not yet released the names of either victim. At this hour police are still searching for a suspect.

Multiple police agencies responded.

The incident took place outside of the school on a sidewalk on the south side of the building.

Police are not yet releasing a description of the suspect but say that information is forthcoming.

A school district meeting that was previously scheduled for tonight was cancelled. Administration officials say that the school will commence remote learning for the time being. School Superintendent Kriner Cash says that the school will be "reset" over the next three days. "If it becomes necessary to extend that reset...school will not re-open until the 28th of February."

Superintendent Cash said that approximately 100 students are still inside the school on lockdown. He said that the student injured was a male and confirmed that his condition is serious.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that the other party injured was a security officer. the security officer was not a police officer but was an independent security officer employed by the school district.

The following coverage of the news conference was carried on Buffalo NBC station WGRZ.

Police say that there in no ongoing threat to the school. The suspect, however, is still at large.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at: (716) 847.2255. Calls can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers or 911.

The following coverage of the news conference was carried by Buffalo NBC station WGRZ:



