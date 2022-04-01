The Best Calls From Buffalo Sabres Announcer Rick Jeanneret

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night.

Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season.

During the event tonight, Jeanneret will have a banner with his name hung up in the rafters along with other Buffalo Sabres greats that include Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin, Rene Robert, Tim Horton, Danny Gare, Pat LaFontaine and Dominik Hasek, and the Buffalo Sabres original owners Seymour H. Knox III and Northrup R. Knox.

Jeanneret joined the Sabres broadcast team in 1971 as the radio play-by-play announcer and after 51 years is now the longest-tenured announcer in the NHL.

Jeanneret is known for making some amazing calls during his career and he wanted to give you the Top 5, in our humble opinion.

Here they are in no particular order

1. La-La-La-LaFontaine



2. Top Shelf Where Momma Hides The Cookies

3. These Guys Are Good, Scary Good

4. The Brawl Between Buffalo and Ottawa

5. May Day May Day

To say Jeanneret has had a Hall of Fame career is an understatement. RJ is currently in several Hall of Fames including Sabres Hall of Fame, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Township of Terrace Bay, Ontario's Sports Wall of Fame, and is an honorary member of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame.

With the Sabres expected to miss the playoffs this season, Rick Jeanneret's last game should be on April 29th as Buffalo hosts the Chicago Blackhawks.

