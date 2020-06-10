Claudia Tenney: League of Women Voters is Left Wing

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Former congresswoman Claudia Tenney was on Keeler this week discussing her Republican primary opponent George Phillips.  Recently, Tenney said Phillips had aligned himself with left wing groups and on Wednesday, she said that included the League of Women Voters.

Tenney said she believes the League does fall into the category of "left wing" during the interview. Phillips, who has been asking Tenney to debate him, says the claim is an outright lie.

Listen to the complete interview here.

Filed Under: Claudia Tenney. League off Women Voters
Categories: Morning Show, Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top