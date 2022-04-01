Closing Arguments Next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

LANSING, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 14: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state's Electoral College at the state Capitol on December 14, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Michigan's 16 electors met this afternoon to certify the electoral college vote. (Photo by Carlos Osorio-Pool/Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
It's a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated.
Only one defendant, Daniel Harris, chose to testify in his own defense. He denied any crime, but then was aggressively cross-examined and confronted with his own words about ways to kill the governor.
Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Brandon Caserta declined to testify, and defense attorneys called only a few witnesses.
Defense lawyers insist the men were under the spell of informants and agents who got them to say and do violent, provocative things.
