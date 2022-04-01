Closing Arguments Next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE, Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It's a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated.

Michigan Militia Members Rally At State Capitol In Lansing LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 17: The Boogaloo Boys stand on the steps of the Capitol Building during a rally on October 17, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. The Boogaloo boys called it a Unity Rally in an attempt to distance themselves from the Wolverine Watchmen who plotted to kidnap Michigans Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Two of the men arrested in the plot were affiliated with the Boogaloo Boys. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images) loading...

Only one defendant, Daniel Harris, chose to testify in his own defense. He denied any crime, but then was aggressively cross-examined and confronted with his own words about ways to kill the governor.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Brandon Caserta declined to testify, and defense attorneys called only a few witnesses.

Defense lawyers insist the men were under the spell of informants and agents who got them to say and do violent, provocative things.

