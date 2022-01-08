Cold Kills 22, Including 10 Children, Stuck in Cars in Heavy Snow at Pakistan Resort
By ZARAR KHAN, Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says more than 4 feet of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on roadways.
Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman says most died of hypothermia while others may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car heaters for a long period of time.
Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually.
Can These Animals Predict Weather?
Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...
30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity
Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.