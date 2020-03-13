Community Foundation, Rising Phoenix Announce Flood Relief

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and Utica-based Rising Phoenix Holdings are announcing a successful conclusion to a matching grant effort to aid residents affected by last October’s severe flooding.

The Community Foundation has committed an additional $50,000 to the $100,000 generated by the Rising Phoenix match for a total of $150,000 to help flood victims.

The money will be allocated to meet previously identified needs.

“A business stepped up, the community responded, and the success of this effort reminds us how our community responds to help those in need,” said Community Foundation President/CEO Alicia Dicks. “We’re pleased that donors, Rising Phoenix and The Community Foundation came together to make a difference.”