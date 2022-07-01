The Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign Craig Anderson

The NHL Draft is one week from today and the start of free agency is roughly two weeks away. The Buffalo Sabres will be busy, as they hold three first round picks and plenty of money to spend (if they so choose) in free agency.

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams will soon be speaking to media, and he has something to discuss right off the bat.

The Sabres announced they have re-signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year contract work $1.5 million.

Anderson just turned 41 years old and was debating whether or not to come back for one more NHL season.

Adams said earlier this week with WGR radio in Buffalo that they wanted Anderson back, but the decision was up to him. Anderson has decided to return to the Sabres for one more season.

The question is whether or not Adams will go after another goaltender in free agency or with a trade? My bet is yes, and that they want Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be the primary starter with the Rochester Americans.

Anderson was not great last season, but he was clearly better than Dustin Tokarski, so will likely not return to Buffalo for 2022-2023.

Anderson played in 31 games last season. He won 17 games and compiled a 3.12 goals against average with a .897 save percentage.

Both numbers aren't that great, but considering the youth on the Sabres roster and his age, the numbers were not surprising.

The Sabres players adore Anderson, so his presence will help in the room.

Top 10 Most Underrated Buffalo Sabres of All-Time

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.