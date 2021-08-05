Crime Stoppers Wanted Person in Connection with Recent Murder

WIBX's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Utica City Police Department. Police are looking for 20-year-old, Nikyro Smith-Rucker of Utica.

Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department says Smith-Rucker is wanted for Murder in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of Weapon in the second degree, in connection with the shooting death of Gary McCorkle that occurred on July 3rd, 2021 at 100 Rutger St in the City of Utica.

Police say on that holiday weekend, 2 people were murdered in the City of Utica. One victim was a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot in the head and killed by a 15-year-old boy. McCorkle was also shot and killed on Rutger Street. Police are investigating a third incident where a man was found seated in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

If someone has any information on the whereabouts of Smith-Rucker, they can call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Last week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Person was 36-year-old Gregory C. Brown, who was wanted on an active RCC Arrest Warrant for Robbery 1st (B-Felony) and Grand Larceny 4th (E-Felony). Police say a search is currently underway after Brown allegedly stole a vehicle in Utica and later crashed in Vernon and is still at large.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Christian Rodriguez contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

LOOK: The Inauguration in Photos

PHOTOS: Scene at U.S. Capitol shows chaos and violence

LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after