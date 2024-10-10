Frost Advisory for Friday Morning, Here Are the Vulnerable Areas
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Frost Advisory for Friday morning as temperatures dip down to near freezing for most of the Mohawk Valley.
Higher elevations will most certainly see a frost overnight and the valleys are expected to see temperatures dip down to 38 degrees. According to the NWS, frost begins to form when temperatures reach a low of 35 degrees and lower, so there is a chance that frost may form.
FROST ADVISORY FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9AM FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2024
Action Recommended
Make preparations per the instructions
Issued By
Binghamton - NY, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Southern Oneida County
Description
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY...
WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.
WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday.
IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The weather looks pleasant Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies respectively as highs reach the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 50s. However, next week cooler temperatures are expected with highs only in the 40s, before it warms back up into the 60s next weekend. Currently there's a good chance for a frost on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with lows dipping to 35.
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler