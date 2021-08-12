Have You Seen This Wanted Person of the Week?

WIBX's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 27-year-old, Jonathan J. Diaz of Utica.

Diaz is also wanted by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, according to Sergeant Michael J Ladd Sr. of the OCSD. His date of birth is 09/21/1993. He is a white hispanic male, 5' 5" tall, approximately 170 pounds with a tattoo of a skull on his Right arm, police say.

Diaz is wanted in connection with a sexual assault on a 15 year old female which occurred in the City of Utica in February of this year. Diaz is also considered an Absconder from the State of Connecticut department of corrections, according to police. His last known location was in the 1400 block of Genesee St in Utica.

If someone has any information on the whereabouts of Diaz, they can call Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

36-year-old Gregory C. Brown, who was wanted on an active RCC Arrest Warrant for Robbery 1st (B-Felony) and Grand Larceny 4th (E-Felony), was captured this week after being featured as the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Diaz, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

LOOK: The Inauguration in Photos

PHOTOS: Scene at U.S. Capitol shows chaos and violence

LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after