Here Are the Top 7 Best Places To See New York’s Amazing Fall Foliage

It's almost October and believe it or not, leaves in the North Country are already changing. In fact, there are three areas in the state that are already half way to peak.

New York State is a large state and it transforms into a vibrant palette of red, orange, and yellow during the fall, offering leaf-peeping enthusiasts some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. We took several fall foliage reports around the state here in September and have compiled the Top 7 places for amazing sights.

Here are the Top 7 Best Places in New York State to see Fall Foliage this year.

1) Adirondack Mountains The Adirondacks are famous for their dramatic fall colors. With over six million acres of natural beauty, early October is the ideal time to visit. Popular trails, like the Mount Jo hike, offer panoramic views of the High Peaks region ablaze with fall foliage.

2) Catskill Mountains Just two hours from New York City, the Catskills are a perfect weekend getaway for fall foliage lovers. The Kaaterskill Falls and the Hunter Mountain Scenic Skyride provide excellent views of the mountains draped in rich autumn hues, peaking in mid-October.

3) Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley combines scenic beauty with historic charm. Visit the Walkway Over the Hudson for sweeping views of the river and surrounding hills, or explore the gardens at Storm King Art Center as the leaves turn vibrant shades of red and gold.

4) Letchworth State Park Known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," Letchworth State Park offers spectacular fall foliage views along its towering cliffs and waterfalls. The Genesee River gorge is framed by a stunning mix of colors, making it a must-see in late September and early October.

5) Finger Lakes Famous for its wineries and serene lakes, the Finger Lakes region bursts into fall colors around mid-October. Hike through Watkins Glen State Park or take a scenic drive around Seneca and Cayuga Lakes to enjoy the vibrant landscapes.

6) Thousand Islands Situated along the St. Lawrence River, the Thousand Islands region offers unique island views mixed with rich autumnal colors. A boat tour is an ideal way to experience this scenic destination, with foliage peaking in early to mid-October.

7) Lake Placid For a more tranquil fall experience, head to Lake Placid in the Adirondacks. Mirror Lake reflects the vibrant colors of the surrounding trees, offering a perfect combination of fall beauty and serene water views.

Each of these destinations promises an unforgettable fall experience in New York State!

